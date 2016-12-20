These Guys Just Built A Drone That Can Lift A PERSON

Holy CRAP… I need this in my life. I need it more than anything.
NO, there is no practical reason that I need a drone so big it can lift me into the sky, but I WANT ONE!!!!!
Holy CRAP… I need this in my life. I need it more than anything.
NO, there is no practical reason that I need a drone so big it can lift me into the sky, but I WANT ONE!!!!!
Girl got pipes.
Perfect…
Who wouldn’t want TOILET PAPER?
Feels
Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth McFarlane, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon — even Paul McCartney himself — and of course, The Roots!