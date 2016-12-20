WATCH: Pentatonix, Heidi Klum Sing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Holiday Special

I don’t know about you, but I LOVE *NSYNC’s original holiday song, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.” So I equally loved seeing Pentatonix recreate the hit in their own special style on ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Holiday Special!



Pentatonix wasn’t the only noteworthy performer of the night, however, as Heidi Klum left her seat at the judges’ table for a spot on the stage! She teamed up with Sal Valentinetti for a funny male-perspective remake of “Santa Baby!”



Photo Credit: Vivian Zink/NBC and Parade.com

Video Credit: YouTube