Little Girl at Texas Children’s Hospital Needs Lung Transplant

9-year old Maira Iqbal needs a lung transplant. And you can help.

From ABC 13:

The parents of a 9-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis are racing the clock, trying to raise money to put their only child on the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Maria needs a double lung transplant before her condition deteriorates.

She was brought to Texas Children’s Hospital last October from Pakistan. Her father gave up his job as a software engineer and left his family’s home to give his daughter a chance to live. TCH was ranked as one of the best hospitals to treat children with her condition.

In her hospital room, Maira wore a breathing mask but the sound of the kiss she gave her father could be heard. Then there was the smile in her eyes.

“She’s a fighter,” said Junaid Iqbal. “I always feel that she has a long life, that she will live and do everything she wants to do.”

To be placed on the organ sharing registry requires meeting several criteria, but for the family, the big one is financial.”