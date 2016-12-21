The Top 50 of 2016

Posted on

654x515-copy

Do you remember 2016? We do. Listen to KRBE this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as we count down the Top 50 Songs of the year
and the events that rocked your world!

Cheers to 2017!

Brought to you by Don McGill Toyota of Katy

  • Leonardo DiCaprio finally wins an Oscar for “Best Actor”.
  • The 50th Superbowl was overshadowed by “deflategate” with the New England Patriots.
  • Kim Kardashian posts videos of Kanye West and Taylor Swift discussing “Famous” Lyrics on her Snapchat.
  • Beyonce turns lemons into Lemonade with the debut of a visual album on HBO which earned her nine Grammy nominations this year.
  • DJ Khaled proves Snapchat is a “Major Key” to success.
  • Ryan Lochte causes international incident by lying that he robbed at gunpoint while competing in the Rio Olympics.
  • Michael Phelps retires after winning his 23rd career gold medal at the Rio Olympics.
  • H-town native & Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel makes history in Rio by becoming the first Africa-American women to win an individual gold medal.
  • U.S. gymnast & H-town native Simone Biles won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics and meets celeb crush Zac Efron
 

A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

  • The world mourns the loss of music icons Prince & David Bowie.
  • Kelly Ripa is blindsided by Michael Strahan’s departure from Live! With Kelly and Michael.
  • The country unites over the tragic mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.
  • Kim Kardashian is robbed at Gunpoint in Paris & takes a break from social media as a result.
  • Donald Trump becomes the first person to win the presidency with no government or military experience.
  • The Chicago Cubs win the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

Newsletter

Blogs

Headlines