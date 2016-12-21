The Top 50 of 2016

“Bradgelina” call it quits after two years of marriage
Rockets star James Harden and Khloe Kardashian go their separate ways after six months of dating.
Taylor Swift and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) end their whirlwind romance after only three months of very public “dating”
Calvin Harris & Taylor Swift also broke up this summer, before Taylor was photographed with Tom Hiddleston a few weeks later…
After almost six years together Demi Lovato & Wilmer Valderrama release a joint statement in June to announce their breakup.
Iggy Azalea broke off her engagement to NBA “player” Nick Young after several cheating scandals.
The “Walking Dead” finally shows who dies in their season 7 premiere.
Stranger Things” on Netflix becomes the surprise TV hit of the summer.
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” breaks from George R.R. Martin’s books that inspired the TV series in its sixth season.
Netflix brings the nostalgia by reviving “Full House” and “Gilmore Girls”.
FX’s mini-series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story captivates audiences once again with the O.J. Simpson trail.
“Netflix’s Orange is the New Black kills off an audience favorite in their fourth season.
Finding Dory
Captain America: Civil War
The Secret Life of Pets
The Jungle Book
Deadpool
Zootopia
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Sucide Squad
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them
*Based on 2016 Domestic Gross as of 12-20-16
Atlas Obscura: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Ella Morton, Dylan Thuras – It’s time to get off the beaten path. Inspiring equal parts wonder and wanderlust, Atlas Obscura celebrates over 700 of the strangest and most curious places in the world. Talk about a bucket list: here are natural wonders—the dazzling glowworm caves in New Zealand, or a baobob tree in South Africa that’s so large it has a pub inside where 15 people can drink comfortably. Architectural marvels, including the M.C. Escher-like stepwells in India. Mind-boggling events, like the Baby Jumping Festival in Spain, where men dressed as devils literally vault over rows of squirming infants. Not to mention the Great Stalacpipe Organ in Virginia, Turkmenistan’s 40-year hole of fire called the Gates of Hell, a graveyard for decommissioned ships on the coast of Bangladesh, eccentric bone museums in Italy, or a weather-forecasting invention that was powered by leeches, still on display in Devon, England.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay by J. K. Rowling
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: The Illustrated Edition by J. K. Rowling
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Parts I & II by J. K. Rowling
A Dog’s Purpose by W. Bruce Cameron
Killing the Rising Sun: How America Vanquished World War II Japan by Bill O’Reill
Harry Potter Paperback Boxed Set, Books 1-7 by J. K. Rowling
Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen
The Whistler by John Grisham
Double Down (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series) by Jeff Kinney