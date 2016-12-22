The Cruz Family, Driven by West Houston Volkswagen

Posted on

My wife Monica and I have driven Volkswagens from West Houston Volkswagen, long before even thinking about doing this.

Not only is the customer service second to none, VW’s from West Houston also enhance your musical experience when listening to all the hits on KRBE.  Just ask my best pal Zeke.

 

He seems frazzled, probably because we caught the tail end of #Starboy on @krbe. #Woof #dogsofinsta

A video posted by Freddy Cruz (@freddycruzkrbe) on

Here’s a fun fact: 2 out of 2 dogs in the Cruz household also prefer to be driven around in a West Houston Passat.  This is Zeke, lookin’ fresh after a trip to the groomer.  

 

Zeke the Freak with the fresh cut…#DogsOfInsta #Woof #KRBEpets

A photo posted by Freddy Cruz (@freddycruzkrbe) on

West Houston VW’s also serve as the preferred car among Cruz girls. Exhibit A.
 

#GoAwayDad

A photo posted by Freddy Cruz (@freddycruzkrbe) on

And Exhibit B.

 

‪#GoAwayDad #DriveThruDrama ‬

A photo posted by Freddy Cruz (@freddycruzkrbe) on

And with the Sign Then Drive Event, now’s the perfect time for YOU to wrap up the year in style, in a West Houston Volkswagen.  Get started by making an appointment HERE, and tell them Freddy sent you!

Newsletter

Blogs

Headlines