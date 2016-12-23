For Your Weekend: TV Christmas Movie Bingo!

You know you’re gonna be binge-watching every holiday movie ever made over the weekend, so why not make a game out of it — possibly involving some Christmas cocktails?? Click below to print out your bingo cards, and mark off a spot every time you come across one of these:

A TV Star of a Bygone Era

A Workaholic

Mistletoe (Possibly ‘Magical’)

Ice Skating or Snowball Fight

Evil Business Empire Threatening Small Business

A Fake Significant Other

Battle of the Beaus

Someone Named Holly

Surprisingly Dark Backstory

Overzealous House Decorating

Lost Christmas Spirit

Wise Santa

An Ugly Christmas Sweater

Photoshop/Bad Green Screen

Thwarted Artistic Dream

Transparent Vehicle for Starlet’s Single Release

Shopping or Gift-Wrapping Montage

Third-Act Complication

Folgers or Balsam Hill Product Placement

A Christmas Deadline

Down-On-Its-Luck Nonprofit

Raising Money

Precocious Kid (Matchmaking)

Kids’ Christmas Pageant

A Makeover Scene

Parent Love Story

Wacky Townie

Royalty

Full explanations of each number above AND your printable bingo cards here!

Article Credit: The Federalist

Photo Credit: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries