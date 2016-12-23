For Your Weekend: TV Christmas Movie Bingo!

You know you’re gonna be binge-watching every holiday movie ever made over the weekend, so why not make a game out of it — possibly involving some Christmas cocktails?? Click below to print out your bingo cards, and mark off a spot every time you come across one of these:
- A TV Star of a Bygone Era
- A Workaholic
- Mistletoe (Possibly ‘Magical’)
- Ice Skating or Snowball Fight
- Evil Business Empire Threatening Small Business
- A Fake Significant Other
- Battle of the Beaus
- Someone Named Holly
- Surprisingly Dark Backstory
- Overzealous House Decorating
- Lost Christmas Spirit
- Wise Santa
- An Ugly Christmas Sweater
- Photoshop/Bad Green Screen
- Thwarted Artistic Dream
- Transparent Vehicle for Starlet’s Single Release
- Shopping or Gift-Wrapping Montage
- Third-Act Complication
- Folgers or Balsam Hill Product Placement
- A Christmas Deadline
- Down-On-Its-Luck Nonprofit
- Raising Money
- Precocious Kid (Matchmaking)
- Kids’ Christmas Pageant
- A Makeover Scene
- Parent Love Story
- Wacky Townie
- Royalty
Full explanations of each number above AND your printable bingo cards here!
Article Credit: The Federalist
Photo Credit: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries