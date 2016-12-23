For Your Weekend: TV Christmas Movie Bingo!

Posted on

movies

You know you’re gonna be binge-watching every holiday movie ever made over the weekend, so why not make a game out of it — possibly involving some Christmas cocktails??  Click below to print out your bingo cards, and mark off a spot every time you come across one of these:

  1. A TV Star of a Bygone Era
  1. A Workaholic
  1. Mistletoe (Possibly ‘Magical’)
  1. Ice Skating or Snowball Fight
  1. Evil Business Empire Threatening Small Business
  1. A Fake Significant Other
  1. Battle of the Beaus
  1. Someone Named Holly
  1. Surprisingly Dark Backstory
  1. Overzealous House Decorating
  1. Lost Christmas Spirit
  1. Wise Santa
  1. An Ugly Christmas Sweater
  1. Photoshop/Bad Green Screen
  1. Thwarted Artistic Dream
  1. Transparent Vehicle for Starlet’s Single Release
  1. Shopping or Gift-Wrapping Montage
  1. Third-Act Complication
  1. Folgers or Balsam Hill Product Placement
  1. A Christmas Deadline
  1. Down-On-Its-Luck Nonprofit
  1. Raising Money
  1. Precocious Kid (Matchmaking)
  1. Kids’ Christmas Pageant
  1. A Makeover Scene
  1. Parent Love Story
  1. Wacky Townie
  1. Royalty

Full explanations of each number above AND your printable bingo cards here!

Article Credit: The Federalist
Photo Credit: Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Newsletter

Blogs

Headlines