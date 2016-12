I have an inkling that the reaction to The Elf on the Shelf that you’re about to see is not uncommon. Come on, parents, you’ve never once felt like the elf on YOUR shelf was watching you, staring a hole into your soul, wondering how it’s going to maim your in your sleep? As I look at the elf that resides at Cruz HQ, I can’t help but think that he’s once considered strangling me with the microphone cord in my studio. But whatevs…