It seemed almost surreal that the “Last Christmas” singer had his last Christmas yesterday.

Sources say George Michael died peacefully in his home in England.

I spent this morning listening to his music, overwhelmed with how DISTINGUISHED his discography is.

George Michael leaves us with a LEGACY of music, the story of his life told FEARLESSLY through his lyrics, and an example of a LIFE fully actualized.

His music was the soundtrack to so many of our lives, TRULY he is a #LEGEND.