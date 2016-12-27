Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has Passed Away at 60

Iconic actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars has passed away this morning at 8:55am after suffering a heart attack. She was 60 years old.

Fisher fell ill on Friday, December 23rd while flying from London to Los Angeles. She went into cardiac arrest on board the flight, and was hospitalized immediately. It was reported that Fisher was in stable condition in the days following the initial heart attack, however her health deteriorated and she later died in the hospital.

Online, the tributes are pouring in for Fisher, who had a huge impact on millions around the world:

We also remember that offscreen, Carrie was an amazing and larger than life person. Here is an interview with her from last year that truly shows how incredible she was:

