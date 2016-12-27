Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has Passed Away at 60

Iconic actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars has passed away this morning at 8:55am after suffering a heart attack. She was 60 years old.

Fisher fell ill on Friday, December 23rd while flying from London to Los Angeles. She went into cardiac arrest on board the flight, and was hospitalized immediately. It was reported that Fisher was in stable condition in the days following the initial heart attack, however her health deteriorated and she later died in the hospital.

Online, the tributes are pouring in for Fisher, who had a huge impact on millions around the world:

I'm shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend @carrieffisher. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends. — Harrison Ford (@HarrisonFordLA) December 25, 2016

Carrie has died at age 60, our thoughts are with her family and everyone connected to her. We loved her dearly and always will. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/V4BOYpiSu0 — Mark Hamill Media (@MarkHamillMedia) December 27, 2016

As a little girl who loved Star Wars and watched @carrieffisher with awe, I can't believe she's gone. RIP and may the force be with her — Kim Essary (@kimessary) December 27, 2016

R.I.P @carrieffisher you will be forever my favorite princess — Lori Ann Klopp (@lorklopp71) December 27, 2016

We also remember that offscreen, Carrie was an amazing and larger than life person. Here is an interview with her from last year that truly shows how incredible she was: