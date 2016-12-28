Debbie Reynolds Dead At 84

Heartbreaking.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CROLLALANZA/REX Shutterstock (192749a) DEBBIE REYNOLDS DRUG FREE PARTY IN HOLLYWOOD, AMERICA - 1991
Debbie Reynolds, who was the mother to the late Carrie Fisher has died.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

