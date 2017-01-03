Ronda Rousey’s Mom Says She Should Retire

Everyone’s got an opinion about Ronda Rousey’s disastrous loss to Amanda Nunes. For context, let’s revisit the fight that everyone’s still talking about.

Most people seem to think that Ronda should hang it up, including her mom.

Ronda’s taking time some time to see what her future holds, however. She issued the following statement to ESPN:

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.

Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Personally, I hope she doesn’t go out like this. I can’t imagine anyone with a shred of dignity bowing to the pressure of the masses by bowing out after only 2 losses, no matter how devastating.