ESPN Will Lose a Bunch of Money Because of the Texans

If thought Brock Osweiler’s $72 million dollar contract was bad, then think about losing $75 million in ONE GAME. That’s exactly what ESPN’s reportedly going to lose when it airs the Texans-Raiders game.

More from Clay Travis:

“ESPN is paying $100 million to televise Raiders at Texans on Saturday.

Every other network that carries the NFL — NBC, CBS, and Fox — has their playoff games or the Super Bowl, which rotates between NBC, CBS and Fox each three years, included within their yearly rights fee. Except for ESPN, which pays an extra $100 million for one wild card game.

But, wait, it gets worse.

ESPN can only make around $25 million airing this wild card game.

So ESPN will lose $75 million televising one playoff football game.”

Get the complete rundown here, it’s fascinating. And it makes me feel as if I manage my money just a little bit better than I think I do.

Image credit: Brock Osweiler Instagram.