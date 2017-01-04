Snoop Dogg Gave His Pal Willie Nelson a ‘Smoke Weed’ Sweater

Last night, Willie Nelson tweeted a pic of the most Snoop Dogg present that Snoop Dogg could ever give his best bro, a Christmas Sweater that reads, “Smoke Weed Everyday.”
Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe— Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017
As one could imagine, Twitter fell in love with this pic.
@willienelson @SnoopDogg friendship goals— Xiomara Blanco (@zeeohmara) January 4, 2017
@willienelson @ColMorrisDavis @SnoopDogg @RamonRoblesJr so good! My second favorite to this pic.twitter.com/KvhF3hiVsZ— CREATIVE ACCIDENTS (@pentimento_) January 4, 2017
