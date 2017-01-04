Snoop Dogg Gave His Pal Willie Nelson a ‘Smoke Weed’ Sweater

Posted on

Last night, Willie Nelson tweeted a pic of the most Snoop Dogg present that Snoop Dogg could ever give his best bro, a Christmas Sweater that reads, “Smoke Weed Everyday.”

As one could imagine, Twitter fell in love with this pic.

This reminds me of something…

