Win tickets to RodeoHouston 2017!

Get ready for exciting championship rodeo action, the biggest carnival in H-Town, livestock education and culture, shopping, and more … at the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

Listen all weekend to win your tickets to RodeoHouston at NRG Stadium – before you can even buy them! Just be the 104th person to text the designated keyword to 37530 or call 713-390-5723 when the DJ tells you it’s time to win.

Then, listen to The Roula and Ryan Show on Monday morning (1/9) to get more RodeoHouston info, especially the artist line up!

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 10 a.m., through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Virtual Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, but fans can register in advance at axs.com/rodeohouston_registration

The 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs Tuesday, March 7, through Sunday, March 26, 2017.