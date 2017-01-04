Women find men more attractive if they have this!

(Photo credit: Trenten Kelley)
Does a man with an attractive girlfriend become more desirable? According to a study at Texas Christian University, some women think so!
Read the full story here!
(Photo credit: Trenten Kelley)
Does a man with an attractive girlfriend become more desirable? According to a study at Texas Christian University, some women think so!
Read the full story here!
#Bromance
Is this true?
I would have cried
Hero
Craziness
Something very similar happened to me when I was a kid… Which explains why I’m so warped.