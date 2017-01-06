Best Friend EVER Grew His Hair Out for 2 YEARS, Gave it to His Friend

This is the Florida story that’s not a “typical Florida story” we’ve been waiting for!

From ABC 13:

“After two years of growing his hair, 10-year-old Tyler Boone was finally able to cut it — as a gift for a family friend, Gabby, who’s unable to grow her own.

Tyler says he has been made fun of and been called a girl, but he has been growing it for his friend Gabby, who has a hair loss disorder.

When she was 4 years old, Gabby was diagnosed with Alopecia areata–a disorder in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles.

Tyler and his family are originally from Florida where he met Gabby. After playing with Gabby at family parties, he was curious about why she covered her head.

Gabby got the honor of cutting Tyler’s perfectly straight 12 inches of hair this week.

Tyler’s hair is going to a non-profit organization, “Children with Hair Loss” to make a wig for Gabby.”