Hey it’s too rich for my blood, but there’s some amazing tech happening at CES right now. I want a $10k massage chair! Especially one that looks like it belongs in the cockpit of a racecar. The $2400 surfboard with a motor would be perfect for Galveston (no so wavy is all i’m sayin)

Check out the full list of insane expensively awesome tech here http://mashable.com/2017/01/07/luxury-tech-ces/?utm_cid=hp-hh-pri#j0d.HlwkGZqw