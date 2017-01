The late great David Bowie would have been 70 years old today (sun jan 8) and in celebration a new EP has been released with his final recordings. I’m excited to hear it, and wish i could have seen him live during his lifetime.

Get the EP on iTunes here https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/no-plan-ep/id1191638191?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D8