Carrie Fisher’s Urn is a Giant Prozac Pill

CARRIE FISHER had a wicked sense of humor. And one of her favorite targets was HERSELF and her battle with mental illness. So this is perfect.

The memorial service for Carrie and her mom DEBBIE REYNOLDS was held Thursday. But the burial was Friday. Only some of Carrie’s ashes were buried. Her brother Todd brought the rest with him . . . in a giant Prozac pill.

He said, quote, “It was a porcelain antique Prozac pill from the ’50s that was one of Carrie’s prized possessions.”

