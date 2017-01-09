Grocery Getting it Auto Minivan Style This Month

Looks like the future is finally here, and although we were promised FLYING CARS, sadly we aren’t there yet. The auto driving vehicle however is here, and there will be new Chrysler auto driving minivans to hit the road THIS MONTH. So, picking up the kids from soccer practice without hurting your ego will be easier than ever. Now to figure out how to get the groceries to shop for themselves and get in the car automatically. The hows whys and whens are right here http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/8/14206084/google-waymo-self-driving-chrysler-pacifica-minivan-detroit-2017

photo via twitter @andyjayhawk
photo via twitter @andyjayhawk

World Records That Actually Exist: Most Skips by a Dog and a Person

Purin, the multi-world record holding dog from Japan, makes my dogs Zeke and Sparrow seem like the laziest dogs ever.  Okay, they ARE the laziest dogs ever and I knew this before coming across this video of the 11-year old Beagle setting another world record.  This time, Purin and her human set the world record…

