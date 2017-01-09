Grocery Getting it Auto Minivan Style This Month

Looks like the future is finally here, and although we were promised FLYING CARS, sadly we aren’t there yet. The auto driving vehicle however is here, and there will be new Chrysler auto driving minivans to hit the road THIS MONTH. So, picking up the kids from soccer practice without hurting your ego will be easier than ever. Now to figure out how to get the groceries to shop for themselves and get in the car automatically. The hows whys and whens are right here http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/8/14206084/google-waymo-self-driving-chrysler-pacifica-minivan-detroit-2017