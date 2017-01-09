Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Concert Lineup 2017

Posted on

Lots of KRBE Artists showing up to rodeo with us in Houston. Chainsmokers! I mean hell yeah. Meghan Trainor bringing that bass, Fifth harmony, and Blink 182 with the comeback. 2017 is looking goooooood.

photo: rodeohouston.com
photo: rodeohouston.com

