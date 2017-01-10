Dana White Responds to Meryl Streep’s MMA Comments at Golden Globes

What started as a speech directed at President-elect Donald Trump turned into a subtle and snooty comment about MMA and football by one of our favorite actresses, Meryl Streep. Clearly, this took some real bravery, seeing as how she was surrounded by dozens of sanctimonious peers and zero members of the MMA and football communities. But I digress…

Meryl Streep gets political with anti-Trump message: “Join me in supporting the committee to protect journalists” https://t.co/0PpcjaEsi6 pic.twitter.com/Sc2GkmoMKO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC boss Dana White did what he had to do and defend MMA (which as we know stands for “mixed martial ARTS”).