Never Fly a Drone Into Someone’s Hair

Of all the places this bro could have flown his drone. He flew it indoors. Into his girlfriend’s hair.
Don’t try this at home.
Of all the places this bro could have flown his drone. He flew it indoors. Into his girlfriend’s hair.
Don’t try this at home.
Now THAT…is a wedding dance.
#Protip
Every Night In My Dreams…
A 24-year-old woman from Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania is planning to start a family with her 64-year-old fiancé, even though he is old enough to be her grandpa. Read More Image Source: DailyMail.com Source image: DailyMail.com
This story can only take place in Florida.
But Said It Wouldn’t Have Made the Cut