Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Caught Making Out!?

So TMZ has the photos of Selena and The Weeknd hanging out and sharing a pretty intimate moment… Are they an item?
Naturally, fans are going nuts:
selena gomez & the weeknd are a thing, 2017 is full of surprises
— alex lange (@alexmlange) January 11, 2017
Looking at these Selena and The Weeknd pics like… pic.twitter.com/1kWNEzorTS
— Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) January 11, 2017
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/g5kMmKSte9
— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) January 11, 2017
I hope @theweeknd treats Selena as a the Queen she is I am so happy for her #theweeknd #Selenators #smg #iHeartAwards #BestFanArmy pic.twitter.com/0Pvh1EpTRP
— Selena (@aphrodite_sel) January 11, 2017