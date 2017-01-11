Bro Dances With a Whataburger at his Wedding

Nothing says true love like dancing with a Whataburger at your wedding reception…
If you’re new to Texas, YES, they’re that good.
H/t: CandleLight Films.
Nothing says true love like dancing with a Whataburger at your wedding reception…
If you’re new to Texas, YES, they’re that good.
H/t: CandleLight Films.
Now THAT…is a wedding dance.
#Protip
Every Night In My Dreams…
A 24-year-old woman from Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania is planning to start a family with her 64-year-old fiancé, even though he is old enough to be her grandpa. Read More Image Source: DailyMail.com Source image: DailyMail.com
This story can only take place in Florida.
But Said It Wouldn’t Have Made the Cut