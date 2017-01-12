Bro Dressed as Waldo from ‘Where’s Waldo’ Taunts Cops

From The Huffington Post:

A man wanted by police after he failed to show up for court decided to turn their pursuit into a game ― by dressing up as Waldo from “Where’s Waldo.”

Police in North Yorkshire, U.K., spent the weekend looking for 30-year-old J.J. McMenamin, after he missed a court date for alleged traffic violations.

They were unable to find him despite the use of sniffer dogs and a police helicopter, according to the BBC.

Eventually, McMenamin decided to stop kidding around and turned himself into police, but not before posting a Facebook Live video showing himself being driven to the police station dressed as Waldo.