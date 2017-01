Ever get turnt at your friend’s wedding? Well, I bet you’ve never gotten so turnt, that you drank most of an entire bottle of Fireball, attempted to steal the best man’s car, back into him, drag him through the parking lot, get arrested, taken to the hospital, flash the deputies, and assaulted two medics after kicking a bedpan. Have you? Right.

But Florida’s Amanda Willis has. Get the full story from WPTV here. By the way, this was Amanda’s NINTH time getting arrested.

Isn’t she lovely?