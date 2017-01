I went to a pretty unheard-of school, so I gotta share when they do something to make national news! East Tennessee State University was holding its annual “Bluenanza” event, when they put they pressure on the basketball team to win two students some free tuition. Two players stepped up — and two players knocked it out, hittin’ the shots BACK-TO-BACK!



Yay for my lil’ school! =) –Krystina

Photo and Video Credit: YouTube