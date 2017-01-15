146 Years Later No More Ringling Bros Circus

Well, as fun as the shows were when i was a little kid, i think it kind of makes sense that after over 140 years they’re calling it quits. I mean clearly at some point clowns just became terrifying (thanks to Stephen King), and more importantly watching huge animals that are kings of their domain be reduced to funny colored hats and cute kitty tricks just seems so unnatural (thanks Planet Earth). Not to mention there’s some amazing other ways to see people dangle from the ceiling and nearly fall to their death only to give an amazing breath taking thrill of relief (Thanks Circ du Soleili) Things come to an end under the big top after May 2017.