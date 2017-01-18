School Employee Corrects Student on Twitter, Gets Fired

Teachers make careers out of correcting students. But if you’re not a teacher, well…think twice!

From ABC 13:

“A staff member of the Frederick County Public Schools was terminated after a tweet about a misspelling between a student and the employee went viral.

At the end of a four minute meeting, 34-year-old Katie Nash said she was terminated from her job.

A letter from Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS), read, “Dear Katie, this letter confirms our discussion today that your probation period as a Web Experience Coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools will not be extended. You will be terminated from your assignment effective January 13, 2017.”

“We had received feedback from some students in a focus group that our tweeting was a bit flat, they were looking for some more engagement,” Nash said. “They were looking for us to tweet back at them and I really took that to heart because I know that I am a little bit older and maybe not as hip as some of the students are, so I took that to heart and I took that feedback in.”

On Jan. 5, Frederick County was preparing for snow, so one student tweeted, “close school tammarow PLEASE,” but as you can see tomorrow is not spelled correctly. FCPS tweeted back, “but then how would you learn how to spell tomorrow 🙂 .”

“It just sort of an opportunity to respond and do so in a fun lighthearted way,” said Nash.

Most of the community thought the tweet was funny, but officials with FCPS told Nash to delete the tweet.

WHAGreports that Michael Doerrer, the Director of Communications, Community Engagement and Marketing, said FCPS personally apologized to the student.”