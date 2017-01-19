Bryan Cranston’s Character Reveal On The ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer!

The anticipation was worth the hype. The new “Power Rangers” trailer was finally released on Thursday and showed a sneak peak of Cranston’s role as Zordon!
Check out the trailer below!
Pretty cool, huh?
For more info, click here!
The anticipation was worth the hype. The new “Power Rangers” trailer was finally released on Thursday and showed a sneak peak of Cranston’s role as Zordon!
Check out the trailer below!
Pretty cool, huh?
For more info, click here!
Can Chris Evans get any funnier?
Bryan Cranston in ‘Power Rangers’ film!
Ariana has a secret twin!
MVP
You missed every single one of these the first time you watched Toy Story!
Smashed car Smashed in car