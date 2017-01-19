Chris Evan Is A Prankster!

The actor partnered up with Omaze to give fans an opportunity to participate with him in Escape Room in efforts to raise money for Christopher’s Haven. Check out the funny prank in the video below!
Never change Chris! For more info, click here!
