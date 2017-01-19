JLo Talks About Her Relationship With Drake

We’ve been waiting for either Drake or Jennifer Lopez to open up about their relationship.

And now, JLo has (kinda’ sorta’ but not really) spoken out.

From ET:

“ET’s Leanne Aguilera caught up with the 47-year-old actress and Ray Liotta following Wednesday’s TCA panel of their hit NBC show, Shades of Blue.

When asked about her new project with Drake, Lopez said, “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

“We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” she continued, staying tight-lipped when asked about those romance rumors with the 30-year-old rapper.”