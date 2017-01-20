‘Back to the Future’ With Blood, Because the Internet

Everything’s better with blood—okay, not really. But the guys at BitMassive recreated a couple scenes from the 80’s classic Back to the Future with blood.
I love the Internet. Truly, a place for everyone.
Everything’s better with blood—okay, not really. But the guys at BitMassive recreated a couple scenes from the 80’s classic Back to the Future with blood.
I love the Internet. Truly, a place for everyone.
Ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the Inauguration Dinner. And he, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady got a shout out.
“NOOOooOOOooooo!!!”
Guys go fishing for some fish and end up catching a Mako shark!
Can Chris Evans get any funnier?
Bryan Cranston in ‘Power Rangers’ film!
Ariana has a secret twin!