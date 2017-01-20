What crazy things did your parents do to save money?

Reddit user steinenhoot asked in a recent post for some of the craziest ways parents have saved money. One parent would build up speed, then coast for 5 miles to save gas. WOW.

See the full post, here!

(source: reddit)

Special K hosts the Red Dinner on April 8th

The annual fundraising gala benefiting UH students who have been financially affected as a result of their sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression.

Trump Shouts Out Tom Brady

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the Inauguration Dinner.  And he, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady got a shout out.

Fishing For Sharks

Guys go fishing for some fish and end up catching a Mako shark!

