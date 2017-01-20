Who was Bill Clinton Looking at?

People on the Internet are convinced that Slick Willie was checking out Ivanka Trump…but I, personally, can’t make that same call.  What if there was a delectable plate of food in his line of sight and he was simply admiring it? 

Special K hosts the Red Dinner on April 8th

The annual fundraising gala benefiting UH students who have been financially affected as a result of their sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression.

Trump Shouts Out Tom Brady

Ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots owner Robert Kraft attended the Inauguration Dinner.  And he, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady got a shout out.

