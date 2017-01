Want a Grammy? Chance the Rapper has posted that SoundCloud will be a new source for awarded music in 2018. So what do you got to do? Or is it who do you have to be? Hey this is the kind of news that bands and artists and dj’s love to hear. It seems so accessible now right? I sure hope it is… Check it out right here

