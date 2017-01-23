Listen on “Taylor Tuesday” to win access to the DIRECT-TV NOW Super Saturday Night featuring Taylor Swift EVERY HOUR!

Just be the 104th texter to 37530 from 9a – 6p on Tuesday, January 24th when the DJ gives you the cue to text.*

Courtesy of 104.1 KRBE & Big Machine Records!

Winner & guest must be 18+

*Standard data & message rates may apply. All tickets are General Admission standing room only. AT&T will send them electronically to all attendees, to be exchanged for a wristband at the venue door. No onsite parking is available. AT&T will direct winners to an offsite parking area, where they will ride a shuttle to and from the concert.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES