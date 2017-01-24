Esther The Wonder Pig: The 500 Pound Housepet

Esther was supposed to be a Micro Mini Pig… But it turns out, that she was actually a commercial piglet with her tail cropped to fool her new family. That hasn’t stopped them from loving her, even though they live in a house and not on a farm!

‪Can you read the part about when you decide to keep me again? That's my favorite. ‬

Hey bartender! I'll take a bucket of whatever's on tap please.

‪I'm not going outside until the rain stops, it would totally ruin my hair. ‬

‪"It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal." -Joaquin Phoenix. ‬

They get lots of petting, come scratch my ears now.

Headlines