This is the kind of thing that makes the internet great…
Shape of you/ No scrubs #MusicMonday pic.twitter.com/pmSUyijbeH
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) January 23, 2017
This is the kind of thing that makes the internet great…
Shape of you/ No scrubs #MusicMonday pic.twitter.com/pmSUyijbeH
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) January 23, 2017
Sabrina Carpenter from “Girl Meets World” just gave us something awesome.
Ring Prank!
Stedman is tired of waiting for Oprah to propose.
A new study ranked more than 400 cities in first-world countries by how affordable they are. Hong Kong is the most expensive . . . San Jose, California is the most expensive in the United States . . . and EIGHT of the 10 most affordable cities are here in America, mostly in the Midwest.…
More people are coming more open to group love.
Hundreds of them.