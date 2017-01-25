104.1 KRBE’s “Leather and Laces 2017” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station 104.1 KRBE (“Station”), owned and operated by Cumulus Media Holdings Inc. or one of its subsidiary companies, 9801 Westheimer Rd., Suite 700, Houston, TX 77042, during normal business hours Monday through Friday or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.

The Station will conduct the 104.1 KRBE “Leather and Laces 2017” Contest (the “Contest”) substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply.

Eligibility. This Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents age twenty-one (21) years or older at the time of entry with a valid Social Security number and who reside in the Station’s Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by Nielsen Audio, who have not won a prize from the station in the last 90 days or a prize valued at $500 or more in the last 180 days, and whose immediate family members or household members have not won a prize from the station in the last 90 days or a prize valued at $500 or more in the last 180 days. Void where prohibited by law. Employees of Cumulus Media Holdings Inc., its parent company, affiliates, related entities and subsidiaries, promotional sponsors, prize providers, advertising agencies, other radio stations serving the Station’s DMA, and the immediate family members and household members of all such employees are not eligible to participate. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term “household members” refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Contest Period. The Contest will begin at 12:01am ET on January 5, 2017 and will run through 11:59pm ET on February 3, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). The Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Contest. How to Enter. You will automatically be entered into the Contest once you complete one of the following:

(i) On-Air : Listen to the Station weekdays from 6:00AM CST to 11:00PM CST from January 5, 2017 to January 29, 2017 for the DJ to announce a specific keyword. Listeners can text that keyword to 37530 or call the Station at (713) 390-5723 for a chance to be entered into the sweepstakes. The 104 th texter or caller will be contacted as determined by the Station in its sole discretion. In order to be selected as a prize winner, entrants must answer their phones when the station makes their first attempt to contact the entrant. All phones must be answered by a live person, not by a voicemail, and the winning entrant must answer or be immediately available to speak. Any phones answered by voicemail will be disqualified and the Station will, in their own discretion select another text or call entrant to contact. This process will continue until one entrant is found to answer their phone. The person who answers the phone, and speaks with the station will be announced as the potential prize winner (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules) and will receive the announced prize of two (2) lounge tickets to the 14 th Annual Leather and Laces Party at Hughes Manor Campus on Saturday, February 3, 2017. A minimum of five (5) persons may qualify through this entry method. Listen to the Station weekdays from 6:00AM CST to 11:00PM CST from January 30, 2017 to February 3, 2017 for the DJ to announce a specific keyword. Listeners can text that keyword to 37530 or call the Station at (713) 390-5723 for a chance to be entered into the sweepstakes. The 104 th texter or caller will be contacted as determined by the Station in its sole discretion. In order to be selected as a prize winner, entrants must answer their phones when the station makes their first attempt to contact the entrant. All phones must be answered by a live person, not by a voicemail, and the winning entrant must answer or be immediately available to speak. Any phones answered by voicemail will be disqualified and the Station will, in their own discretion select another text or call entrant to contact. This process will continue until one entrant is found to answer their phone. The person who answers the phone, and speaks with the station will be announced as the potential prize winner (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules) and will receive the announced prize of two (2) VIP tickets to the 14 th Annual Leather and Laces Party at Hughes Manor Campus on Saturday, February 3, 2017. A minimum of three (3) persons may qualify through this entry method.



Time Delay Between Over-the-Air Analog Signal and Other Signal Delivery: Due to the time delay that exists between a Cumulus radio station’s analog over-the-air signal and its online webcast, listeners who listen to a Cumulus radio station online may hear Contest or Sweepstakes information or a cue to call later than listeners listening to the station’s analog over-the-air signal. As a result, the odds of an online listener winning a Contest Sweepstakes may be diminished. Standard text messaging rates, as established by an individual’s wireless carrier, may apply, and Station assumes no responsibility for any fees or charges incurred for and associated with any text message sent to or from Station. Any and all fees arising out of the transmission of a text message shall be the sole responsibility of the entrant. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same telephone number. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Station is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, inappropriate or misdirected entries, all of which will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any entry, the authorized account holder of the telephone number used to register will be deemed to be the participant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned the telephone number by the wireless carrier. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Station and will not be returned. Standard text messaging rates, as established by an individual’s wireless carrier, may apply, and Station assumes no responsibility for any fees or charges incurred for and associated with any text message sent to or from Station. Any and all fees arising out of the transmission of a text message shall be the sole responsibility of the entrant. Limit one (1) entry per person per phone number. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same telephone number. Any attempt by any participant to submit more than one (1) entry by using multiple/different telephone phone numbers, identities, or any other methods will void that participant from further participation in the Sweepstakes. No purchase necessary.

(ii) Online : Visit the Station’s website www.krbe.com during the Contest Period and click on the “Contest” link, (ii) click on the “Leather and Laces” Contest link, and (iii) complete an entry form. All entries must be received by 11:59 pm ET on January 30, 2017 to be eligible for the prize drawing. Limit one (1) entry per person per day per email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. Any attempt by any participant to submit more than one (1) entry per day by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void that entry and the participant may be disqualified. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification. Station is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, inappropriate or misdirected registrations, all of which will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register will be deemed to be the participant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned the telephone number by the wireless carrier or an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. All entries become the sole and exclusive property of Station and will not be returned. Station reserves the right to contact entrants and all other individuals whose email address is submitted as part of this promotion. No mail-in entries will be accepted. A minimum of one (1) person may qualify through this method.

(iii) Text : Send a text message with the keyword LEATHER to 37530 during the Sweepstakes Period. All entries must be received by 11:59 pm ET on February 3, 2017 to be eligible for the grand prize drawing. Standard text messaging rates, as established by an individual’s wireless carrier, may apply, and Station assumes no responsibility for any fees or charges incurred for and associated with any text message sent to or from Station. Any and all fees arising out of the transmission of a text message shall be the sole responsibility of the entrant. Limit one (1) entry per person per phone number. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same telephone number. Any attempt by any participant to submit more than one (1) entry by using multiple/different telephone phone numbers, identities, or any other methods will void that participant from further participation in the Sweepstakes. A minimum of one (1) person may qualify through this method.

Winner Selection.

(i) On-Air : A potential winner will be announced by the KRBE On-Air Personality within ten (10) minutes of contest solicitation, or within an administratively-feasible time after the announced contest has ended. The winning entrants may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules). Station’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Contest and the selection of the potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest. Station’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Sweepstakes and the selection of the potential winner are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. A minimum of eight (8) persons will qualify through this method.

(ii) Online : Sweepstakes winner will be determined via a random drawing from all eligible entries on or about February 3, 2017. The winning entrant will be contacted using the email address and/or telephone number provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules or the specific Contest or Sweepstakes rules). Stations decisions as to the administration and operation of this Sweepstakes and the selection of potential winners is final and binding in all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Failure to respond to the initial verification contact within three (3) days of notification will result in disqualification. A minimum of one (1) person will qualify through this method.

(ii) Text : Sweepstakes winner will be determined via a random drawing from all eligible entries on or about February 3, 2017. The winning entrant will be contacted using the email address and/or telephone number provided with the entry and may be awarded the prize (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these rules or the specific Contest or Sweepstakes rules). Stations decisions as to the administration and operation of this Sweepstakes and the selection of potential winners is final and binding in all matters related to this Sweepstakes. Failure to respond to the initial verification contact within three (3) days of notification will result in disqualification. A minimum of one (1) person will qualify through this method.

Verification of Potential Winner. POTENTIAL CONTEST WINNER IS SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY STATION WHOSE DECISIONS ARE FINAL AND BINDING IN ALL MATTERS RELATED TO THE CONTEST. The potential winner must continue to comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements. The potential winner will be notified by email and/or telephone call after the date of random drawing and/or winner determination. The potential winner will be required to sign and return to Station, within three (3) days of the date notice is sent, an affidavit of eligibility and a liability/publicity release (except where prohibited) in order to claim his/her prize, if applicable. A winner who returns the affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release will be deemed to have accepted the Contest Prize and thereafter will not be permitted to rescind their acceptance of the prize and/or return the prize. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the affidavit of eligibility and/or the liability/publicity release within the required time period (if applicable), or if the prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. In the event that the potential winner of a prize is disqualified for any reason, Station may award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Prizes Offered. A minimum of seven (7) Prizes will be awarded in this Contest through the On-Air, Online, and Text entries. The Prize is two (2) lounge tickets to the 14th Annual Leather and Laces party at Hughes Manor Campus on Saturday, February 4, 2017. ARV $500. A minimum of three (3) Prizes will be awarded in this Contest through the On-Air entries. The Prize is two (2) VIP tickets to the 14th Annual Leather and Laces party at Hughes Manor Campus on Saturday, February 4, 2017. ARV: $900. Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with prize receipt and/or use. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on a number of factors including the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period and listeners participating at any given time. Station reserves the right to substitute any listed prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason.

GRAND PRIZE: One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded in this Contest. The Grand Prize is two (2) VIP tickets with meet-and-greet access with celebrity hosts, Adriana Lima and Sara Sampaio. ARV: $2000. Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with prize receipt and/or use. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on a number of factors including the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period and listeners participating at any given time. Station reserves the right to substitute any listed prize for one of equal or greater value for any reason.

Entry Conditions and Release. By entering, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Contest; (b) release and hold harmless Station, Cumulus Media Inc., and its subsidiaries, related and affiliated companies, participating sponsors, the prize suppliers and any other organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Contest, and each of their respective past and present officers, directors, employees, agents and representatives (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including but not limited to negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s entry, creation of an entry or submission of an entry, participation in the Contest, acceptance or use or misuse of prize (including any travel or activity related thereto) and/or the broadcast, exploitation or use of entry; and (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or entrant’s acceptance, use, non-use or misuse of the prize. Except where prohibited, participation in the Contest constitutes winner’s consent to Station’s and its agents’ use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions and/or hometown and state for promotional purposes in any media, worldwide, without further payment or consideration, unless otherwise prohibited by law. All State, Local, Federal and or other taxes, duties, tariffs, title fees, licensing fees, or other fees for prizes awarded become the sole responsibility of the winner. All those who win a prize or prizes valued $600 or more in any given year will be issued an IRS Form 1099 to report their winnings. General Conditions. Station reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Contest, or any part of it, if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Station’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Contest, as determined by Station in its sole discretion. Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Station reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. Limitations of Liability. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest or the processing of entries; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Contest or receipt or use, non-use or misuse of any prize. If for any reason an entrant’s entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, entrant’s sole remedy is another entry in the Contest, provided that if it is not possible to award another entry due to discontinuance or completion of the Contest, or any part of it, for any reason, Station, at its discretion, may elect to hold a random drawing from among all eligible entries received up to the date of discontinuance for any or all of the prizes offered herein. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. In event that production, technical, programming or any other reason causes more than stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available or claimed, Station reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible prize claims. Entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prizes awarded, other than those concerning the administration of the Contest or the determination of the winner, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved exclusively by the United States District Court or the appropriate state court located in the Station’s listening area; (iii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Contest, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (iv) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the state in which the Station is located, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the state in which the Station is located or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the state in which the Station is located. Entrant’s Personal Information. Information collected from entrants is subject to Station’s Privacy Policy, which is available on the Station’s website under the “Privacy Policy” link. All entry blanks, forms, devices, and materials gathered during the course of entry, as well as all information contained on or within, shall become the sole property of Station to be used, disposed of or destroyed in its sole discretion. Station is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information entered by website users, and assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to Station’s website. Contest Results. A winners list may be obtained within thirty (30) days after the Contest Period expires by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Contest Sponsor identified below.

CONTEST SPONSOR: Cumulus Media Holdings Inc., 104.1 KRBE, 9801 Westheimer Rd., Suite 700, Houston, TX, 77042.