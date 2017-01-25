Lady Gaga Won’t Be Getting Paid For Doing The Super Bowl Halftime Show

CBS

The NFL pays anywhere between $600,000 to $10 million to produce the Super Bowl Halftime performance, but Lady Gaga will not be getting paid a dime to perform, just like past performers.

There’s over 200 million people watching the halftime show and the exposure Lady Gaga will get will make up for performing for free.

After Bruno Mars performed at the Super Bowl 3 years ago, his album “Unorthodox Jukebox” with from number 7 to number 3 on the Billboard 200 and the year before that, Beyoncé’s album “4” leapt 59% right after her performance.

