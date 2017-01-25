3 Words: Twinkies Ice Cream

Once upon a time, Hostess was bankrupt . Now, they’ve emerged with a product that will surely go down in history as one of the greatest snacks of all time: Twinkies Ice Cream.

From CSP Daily News:

Hostess Brands is adding more in the freezer, teaming up with Nestle on pints of ice cream featuring other popular Hostess products.

Keep an eye out around February for ice cream featuring Hostess CupCakes, Sno Balls, and, of course, Twinkies.

A Nestle spokesperson in Washington, D.C., said Hostess ice-cream pints will be available in mid-February at Dollar General and in convenience stores between February and May, based on the stores’ own schedules.

I guess I better prepare by getting me a couple pairs of oversized sweatpants, if you know what I mean and I’m sure you do. 🙂